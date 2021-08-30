Four-star DL Jaray Bledsoe commits to Longhorns over Texas A&M
Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis has found some momentum on the recruiting trail.
The Longhorns added another four-star defensive lineman to their 2022 recruiting class on Monday. Jaray Bledsoe, the No. 23 prospect in the state of Texas, announced his commitment via Twitter.
Bledsoe only took two official visits in June. Texas and Texas A&M each hosted the Marlin High School product. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman played at Bremond prior to his senior season and was a first-team all-district selection at both running back and defensive line as a junior.
It’s official 🧡🤍🔒 pic.twitter.com/8rmPGiGXKm
— Jaray Bledsoe 🌟👑 (@JarayBledsoe) August 30, 2021
Bledsoe becomes Texas’ fifth defensive lineman to commit for the 2022 cycle. Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting class in Austin is currently rated the top class in the Big 12 and within the top 10 nationally.
Here’s what 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks had to say about Texas’ latest commit.
“Physical player with general suddenness and violence to his game. Extensive experience on both sides of the ball with outstanding production during junior season (100-plus tackles, 1,000-plus rushing yards). A natural talent with functional athleticism well beyond his size. Likely fits multiple roles and schemes. Projects to the high-major level with the potential to become an impact starter who possesses a ceiling beyond college.”