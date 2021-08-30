Four-star DL Jaray Bledsoe commits to Longhorns over Texas A&M

Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis has found some momentum on the recruiting trail.

The Longhorns added another four-star defensive lineman to their 2022 recruiting class on Monday. Jaray Bledsoe, the No. 23 prospect in the state of Texas, announced his commitment via Twitter.

Bledsoe only took two official visits in June. Texas and Texas A&M each hosted the Marlin High School product. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman played at Bremond prior to his senior season and was a first-team all-district selection at both running back and defensive line as a junior.

Bledsoe becomes Texas’ fifth defensive lineman to commit for the 2022 cycle. Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting class in Austin is currently rated the top class in the Big 12 and within the top 10 nationally.

Here’s what 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks had to say about Texas’ latest commit.