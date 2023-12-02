Four-star DL from Gainesville backs off commitment to Florida

The F. W. Buchholz to the University of Florida pipeline has stayed strong over the past couple of years, but the Gators are losing a commitment from a four-star defensive lineman just a day after the Bobcats’ playoff run came to an end.

Kendall Jackson committed to Florida in July, but a lot has changed in Gainesville. The Gators just parted ways with defensive line coach Sean Spencer and at least three other four-star recruits have backed off their pledges since Florida finished the season 5-7.

Jackson made things official on Saturday, posting the announcement to social media.

“I’d like to thank Coach Napier for the opportunity to play the game I love at the University of Florida,” Jackson said. “I’d also like to thank Coach (Mike) Peterson and Coach (Austin) Armstrong for the opportunity as well. However, after much prayer and many conversations with my family, I have decided it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Florida.”

Florida still has three defensive linemen under commitment from the class of 2025, including five-star Mainland (Daytona Beach, Florida) lineman LJ McCray and four-star Amaris Williams out of Clinton, North Carolina. The Gators just added Michai Boireau back into the fold, helping to soften the blow of losing Jackson.

Unfortunately, the Miami Hurricanes appear to be one of the serious suitors for Jackson. Losing a four-star commit is never good, but watching him flip to Miami would be a salt-in-the-wound situation.

The Gators are clinging to a top-five class at the moment, but another big decommitment could change that.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire