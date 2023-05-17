Four-star DL D’Antre Robinson schedules official visit to Texas

Four-star defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson has scheduled four official visits this summer.

Texas will host Robinson from June 16-18. The Florida native will also take official visits to Florida, Ohio State and Georgia.

Robinson is rated the No. 33 defensive lineman in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 47 overall prospect in Florida, according to 247Sports composite.

As a junior in 2022, he recorded 57 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

4⭐️ DL D'Antre Robinson has locked in four official visits🔒 Read: https://t.co/qSsEGZU4VY pic.twitter.com/HbGDkMxS2S — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire