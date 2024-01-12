Four-star DL commit Malik Autry to visit Auburn, SEC rival

Four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry is Auburn’s longest-held commit in the 2025 recruiting cycle, picking the Tigers back on Feb. 1, 2023. From nearby Opelika, the 6-6, 280-pounder has seen his recruitment blow up since then and several other programs have come calling.

Despite that, he has stayed loyal to the Tigers, visiting them multiple times and publically recruiting for them on social media. He will be making his return to Auburn’s campus this weekend, becoming one of several top targets in the 2025 cycle to come and check out Hugh Freeze’s program.

However, according to a report by 247Sports’ Tom Loy, that won’t be his only visit this month with him planning to head down to Gainesville for a visit on Jan. 20. He has already visited the Gators multiple times since committing to Auburn and they are a major threat for the talented defensive linemen.

Autry is the No. 222 overall player and No. 24 defenisve linemen in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 14 player from Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire