Four-star DL Christian Garrett plans visits with UGA, Clemson

Four-star defensive line recruit Christian Garrett has planned official visits with the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers. Garrett is a member of the class of 2025.

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to Christian Garrett back in May 2023. Now, Garrett is planning to return to Georgia football on June 7. He previously checked out the Georgia spring game in 2023. The four-star has a visit scheduled with Clemson for May 31.

Garrett, who is ranked as the No. 118 player in the class of 2025, plays high school football for Prince Avenue Christian in Bogart, Georgia. Former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff played football for Prince Avenue Christian. Christian Garrett ranks as the No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 17 player in Georgia, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive line recruit is a good student with a 3.9 GPA, per his Twitter account. Garrett competes in track and field in addition to football.

Garrett has scholarship offers from Florida, USC, Tennessee, Stanford and many other Power Five programs. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott is a key recruiter for the Prince Avenue standout.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire