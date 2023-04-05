Four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain puts Auburn in top five
Auburn is leaving its traditional recruiting territory in its pursuit of one of the best defensive linemen in the country. Four-star Brandon Davis-Swain is from West Bloomfield, Michigan, and on Tuesday included the Tigers in his top five schools.
They are battling USC, Purdue, Michigan, and Colorado for the 6-foot-4, 240-pound defender.
Davis-Swain is the No. 146 overall player and No. 19 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 4 player from Michigan.
Auburn quickly became involved in his recruitment after offering him a scholarship in January, he took a two-day visit to the Plains in March and now has Auburn as one of his top schools.
Davis-Swain had a dominant junior season for West Bloomfield High School, making 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.
Auburn’s 2024 class is off to a great start with four clue-chip commitments already but they are still looking for its first commitment along the defensive line.
What head coach will I be going into war with 🪖? @BoilerFootball @CUBuffsFootball @uscfb @AuburnFootball @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/hYnVDtyUik
— Brandon Davis-Swain (@Brandon50141405) April 4, 2023
