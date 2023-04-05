Four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain puts Auburn in top five

JD McCarthy
·1 min read

Auburn is leaving its traditional recruiting territory in its pursuit of one of the best defensive linemen in the country. Four-star Brandon Davis-Swain is from West Bloomfield, Michigan, and on Tuesday included the Tigers in his top five schools.

They are battling USC, Purdue, Michigan, and Colorado for the 6-foot-4, 240-pound defender.

Davis-Swain is the No. 146 overall player and No. 19 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 4 player from Michigan.

Auburn quickly became involved in his recruitment after offering him a scholarship in January, he took a two-day visit to the Plains in March and now has Auburn as one of his top schools.

Davis-Swain had a dominant junior season for West Bloomfield High School, making 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.

Auburn’s 2024 class is off to a great start with four clue-chip commitments already but they are still looking for its first commitment along the defensive line.

More Football!

Hugh Freeze has high praise for Jarquez Hunter

A-Day 2023: Taylor Jones' ten players to watch this Saturday

In-state coach welcomes idea of playing Auburn in spring game setting

Auburn offers elite 2025 CB Jett White

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire