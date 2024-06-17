Four-star DL Andrew Maddox commits to Ole Miss football, will join brother with Rebels

OXFORD — Andrew Maddox is keeping it in the Ole Miss football family.

The four-star Class of 2025 defensive lineman from Oak Grove in Hattiesburg committed to the Rebels on Monday, he announced on Instagram. When he arrives in Oxford, he'll join his brother, AJ – a freshman quarterback.

The 247Sports Composite rates the 6-foot-3, 265 pound Maddox as the No. 183 overall prospect in the cycle, the No. 22 defensive lineman and the No. 7 recruit in the state of Mississippi.

Maddox chose Ole Miss over a long list of offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Ohio State and Texas.

Maddox's father, Anthony, played four seasons in the NFL for the Houston Texas and Jacksonville Jaguars following a successful career at Delta State.

His commitment moves the Ole Miss Class of 2025 to 12 commits. The Rebels' recruiting class ranks 21st nationally and eighth in the SEC.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land four-star DL Andrew Maddox