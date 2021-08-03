This four-star defensive tackle enjoys environment at Gators cookout

Four-star defensive tackle Jamari Lyons has seen almost everything Florida when he visited the Swamp for the third time this weekend. Because of that, he was able to get to know coach Dan Mullen and the Gators coaching staff in a more laid-back atmosphere.

“I don’t know it was something really different and something I’ve never really experienced with recruiting,” Lyons said, according to Swamp247. “It showed how much they love their recruits and how much affection they show their recruits. It’s not all about football, sometimes you have to have fun and be a family, get together and have a BBQ.”

That family feel is part of what has made the Gators a front runner in Lyons’ recruitment. He said he is always in touch with coaches and current players.

“It just makes their bond better and greater,” Lyons said. “They are brothers and family and stuff and that is a great thing. I love seeing things on Twitter. I have Gervon (Dexter) on Snapchat and I love seeing the things they do. They come together and have fun. They are throwing guys in the pool, they go bowling, they did a costume workout the other day. That just seems so fun to me.”

However, defensive line coach David Turner still reiterated how much of a priority Lyons is to him. Turner admires how versatile a player Lyons is and pitches how he can be a great impact player in his defense.

He recently dropped his top three schools of Florida, Indiana and South Carolina and named the Gators his outright leader after his official visit in June. Lyons said that they still maintain the lead but he still has his other official visits to take. He plans to visit Florida for the Alabama game and take an official visit to the Gamecocks when they face Kentucky. Then he’ll announce his commitment on his mother’s birthday on Oct. 6.

