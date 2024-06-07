Four-star defensive lineman Trajen Odom puts USC in top six

Matthews (North Carolina) Weddington High School four-star prospect Trajen Odom is very much in demand. Odom has narrowed his list of schools down to six: USC, Colorado, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and Georgia.

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive lineman took an official visit to UCLA back in May and heads to Ohio State for his OV this weekend. Oregon (June 14) and USC (June 21) are also in line to get Odom back on campus for officials, and his decision could come right after.

The North Carolina native is ranked as the nation’s No. 297 overall prospect and 33rd defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. This is a depth piece USC and Eric Henderson could certainly use on the defensive line. The Trojans probably don’t have the depth they need for 2024, but they can certainly stockpile it for the future and make sure they don’t get caught shorthanded.

247Sports, Anna Adams, logged a crystal ball pick for him to eventually commit to Ohio State.

As a junior in 2023, Odom finished his season with 54 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 1 forced fumble in 10 games.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Trajen Odom is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 285 DL from Matthews, NC is ranked as a Top 140 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 14 DL) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/mShc9EbRvM pic.twitter.com/x5KIJArGt9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2024

