Four-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey signs with Auburn

Auburn has signed TJ Lindsey, adding to quite a haul along the defensive line.

From Little Rock, Arkansas, Lindsey spent his final season at IMG Academy in Florida and committed to the Tigers back in August over Texas. He is the fifth signee along the defensive line joining Malik Blocton, Amaris Williams, Jamonta Waller and transfer Gage Keys.

Lindsey is the No. 308 overall player and No. 37 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 40 player from Florida.

Like several of Auburn’s signees, he has the ability to play multiple positions in Ron Roberts’ defense. At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, he has the athleticism to play defensive end but if adds some weight and strength he can also move to the interior of the line when needed.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire