Four-star defensive lineman puts Clemson in top four, sets commitment date

Clemson isn’t done recruiting defensive linemen for its 2023 class.

On Thursday, four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald took to Twitter to announce that he will be committing on Oct. 31 and will choose between five finalists: Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound McDonald is the No. 35 defensive lineman prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson appears to be in serious contention for him as well, as all three 247Sports crystal ball predictions have Clemson landing him.

“Clemson is close, less than 2 hours away,” McDonald told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “I love the culture, and I’m cool with all the commits and know most of the players. My former high school teammate Barrett Carter is there doing really well, and my friend since the playpen, Avieon is committed. Coach Conn, who’s friends with my high school coach, is the co defensive coordinator. I talk to him and coach Goodwin. I also chop it up with coach Eason all the time, we have a good relationship.”

The Tigers have already landed five defensive line prospects in their 2023 class, all of which are four or five-star recruits.

Those linemen are five-star Peter Woods, four-star Vic Burley, four-star Stephiylan Green, four-star David Ojiegbe and four-star AJ Hoffler.

As of Friday, Clemson has the No. 8 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

