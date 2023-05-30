Four-star defensive lineman plans to visit UNC this summer

The North Carolina football program continues to grow as they land top recruits around the country. Four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell could be the latest recruit to become a Tar Heel, with a visit planned for the summer.

Back in April, Campbell was in Chapel Hill rocking Carolina Blue while flicking it up with Mack Brown and his 2005 championship ring. The visit must have gone well, with a new scoop from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

So many major offers have come in recently – LSU, Auburn, Notre Dame and others – that the 2025 standout is nowhere near narrowing his list down yet and a huge round of summer visits are coming up that could help him figure out some top schools. The 2025 defensive lineman from Snow Hill (N.C.) Greene Central plans to be at North Carolina, Duke, NC State, South Carolina, Clemson, Florida, Virginia and Virginia Tech this summer. Other trips will have to wait until his junior season.

Campbell had an outstanding sophomore year, finishing with 61 tackles and five sacks in 12 games. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman is the perfect recipe for the defense UNC is trying to create.

UNC snagging Campbell would be massive for the program which has already garnered some elite talent in the last few years, like five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw. Continuing the trend of collecting four and five-star recruits on the defensive side of the ball will help the program hit new heights.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire