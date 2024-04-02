Four-star defensive lineman has Penn State in his top four

Could Penn State be on the verge of a monster commitment from a four-star defensive lineman out of Maryland? That certainly would not be a shock given Penn State’s track record south of the Mason-Dixon Line and with defensive linemen, but the Nittany Lions may still be a bit of a long shot to land a commitment from Trent Wilson.

Wilson, a four-star defensive lineman from Upper Marlboro, MD, whittled his top schools list down to four, and Penn State is in what appears to be the final running. Penn State is up against Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M for Wilson’s commitment. All four schools have official visits on the calendar (Wilson will visit Penn State on June 7, a week after visiting Ohio State and a week before he visits Oklahoma; Texas A&M will follow on June 21).

Of the four schools, Penn State has had the most visits made by Wilson, and more are on the way. In addition to his scheduled official visit in June, Wilson is expected to attend Penn State’s spring Blue-White Game on Saturday, April 13.

There are no crystal ball predictions currently on record with 247Sports. The On3 recruiting prediction machine currently calculates an 86.7% chance of Wilson going to Oklahoma with two notable predictions being recorded this week, although with a relatively medium level of confidence from each.

So when will Wilson be making his final decision? Given the current official visit schedule, it would appear a decision could come by the end of June or sometime in July. We’ll see how much Penn State can move the needle in the final stages of this recruiting battle.

Where will it be? https://t.co/J5a0Uv6ebQ — Trenton Wilson (@iamtrentwilson) April 1, 2024

Penn State’s Class of 2025 currently ranks fifth in the nation and second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State according to the most recent update to the 247Sports composite team rankings.

