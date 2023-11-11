Four-star defensive lineman Myron Charles puts USC in top 12 list

Four-star defensive lineman Myron Charles is down to the following: Florida State, LSU, Alabama, Miami, Tennessee, USC, Michigan, Colorado, Penn State, Oregon, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

According to 247Sports, Charles is the 126th-ranked player in the nation, the 24th-best in the state of Florida, and the 16th-best defensive lineman on the board.

Last year for Port Charlotte High School, Charles recorded 32 tackles (seven for loss), four sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder is projected to land with the Florida Gators. Miami and Alabama are right behind the Gators.

USC can really use the help along the defensive line. The Trojans made some improvements up front, but as we all saw in the 52-42 loss to the Washington Huskies, those relative improvements from 2022 weren’t nearly enough to give USC the overall quality it needed to field a top-tier defense. Bear Alexander has been good for the Trojans, but not enough of his teammates have made a high-level impact in the trenches.

