Four-star defensive lineman LJ McCray to visit Auburn

Auburn missed out on four-star defensive lineman LJ McCray when he announced his commitment to the Florida Gators back in October but they have not stopped recruiting him.

That decision is paying off as he announced to a group of reporters on Thursday that he would be taking a visit to Auburn this weekend.

“Those guys have not faded since the commitment,” he said. “Coach (Jeremy) Garrett has been in there day one since I got the offer. I have a pretty good relationship with him.”

McCray is the No. 54 overall player and No. 10 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite. The Daytona Beach native is also the No. 9 player from Florida.

Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class is nearly complete but McCray is one of several elite prospects that Hugh Freeze and Co. are trying to flip ahead of the early signing period. The Tigers have already pried four-star edge rusher Jamonta Waller away from Florida and are also pursuing Amaris Williams, another four-star defensive lineman currently pledged to the Gators.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire