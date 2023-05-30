Four-star defensive lineman LJ McCray sets official visit to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers will be hosting one of the best defensive linemen in the country on an official visit.

Four-star prospect LJ McCray will be officially visiting the Plains on June 12, according to Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover.

It will be McCray’s third trip to Auburn, the 6-foot-6, 260-pounder also has official visits scheduled with Florida (June 2), Miami (June 9), Georgia (June 16) and FSU (Oct. 7).

He is the No. 136 overall player and No. 16 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The Daytona Beach native is also the No. 22 player from Florida.

McCray included Auburn in his top 11 schools on May 20. In addition to the four other schools he will be officially visiting, he also included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia Tech, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee.

