Four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews commits to Penn State

Penn State is heading into another summer weekend with another four-star player on the board for the Class of 2024. Four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews officially announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday, giving the Nittany Lions its 23rd commitment in the class.

Andrews is a 6′-5″, 260-pound lineman from Brookline, Massachusetts. He is ranked as the 92nd-best player in the nation overall by the 247Sports composite rankings, and the 14th-best defensive lineman in the nation. 247Sports ranks him as the top player in Massachusetts (second in the state according to the composite rankings).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State had been considered the favorite to secure the commitment from Andrews. Andrews chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Wisconsin and South Carolina. He took official visits to all three schools in the month of June with Penn State being the first trip.

Andrews was originally looking to be an offensive lineman, but he announced days ago he will be focusing on defense. This is good news for Penn State, which now has four defensive linemen in the Class of 2024; edge rushers Xavier Gilliam and Mylachi Williams, and lineman De’Andre Cook. All four players have committed to the program after Penn State named Deion Barnes as its full-time defensive line coach.

Penn State’s Class of 2024 was ranked seventh in the nation according to the updated 247Sports composite team rankings prior to the commitment of Andrews. Penn State was a little more than a full point behind USC in the overall rankings, and about a point and a half ahead of Texas A&M.

More Recruiting!

Penn State in top 10 of 2025 four-star defensive lineman

Penn State trending for two 4-star prospects with commitment dates set

Key Penn State recruiting target sets commitment date

Penn State commits for 2024 set to transfer high schools for senior seasons

Penn State in Top 5 of four-star Florida defensive lineman

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire