Four-star defensive lineman Landon Rink commits to Texas A&M: ‘It checked all the boxes’

Four-star defensive lineman Landon Rink committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday, giving the SEC program another strong in-state for their rebuild.

A 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman from Cy-Fair (Cypress, Texas), Rink is a four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He held offers that included Arizona, Arizona State, Duke, Kansas, Miami, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Penn State among others.

His Wednesday announcement for Texas A&M is another big win for a program that is looking to re-tool and rebuild in a hurry.

“I picked A&M because it was the best fit for me and it checked all the boxes'” Rink told USA TODAY High School Sports. “It feels like home because of the culture there and the proximity to home.”

Another key component in the Aggies winning out in Rink’s recruitment was the relationship with the staff. Rink cites the connection he formed with head coach Mike Elko and the new staff at Texas A&M.

For Rink, who had offers and was heavily recruited by some of the top programs in the nation, the bond formed with the Aggies staff proved important in landing his verbal.

“I love those guys – I have great relationships with coach Elko, coach ‘Chaos’ (defensive line assistant coach Sean Spencer), coach Tony (defensive line assistant coach Tony Jerod-Eddie), and coach Bateman (defensive coordinator Jay Bateman),” Rink said.

“They stand out to me because they have a real plan for me there and want to get the best out of me.”

