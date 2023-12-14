Four-star defensive lineman Jide Abasiri commits to USC football

D’Anton Lynn just got a new defensive lineman. Jide Abasiri has committed to the University of Southern California.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder was committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March, but Lincoln Riley, Lynn, and USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua got Abasiri on campus for an official visit on Dec. 8. Not long after, he flipped from Minnesota to one of the new Big Ten programs for the 2024 season.

This is the first defensive flip to the USC Trojans since D’Anton Lynn was hired as defensive coordinator earlier this month. I expect a few more recruits to make the decision to flip to USC before national letter of intent day on December 20.

USC winning a recruitment is good. USC winning a recruitment for a four-star prospect is even better. Getting a defensive recruit? Still better. Getting help on the defensive line? That’s the very best outcome for the Trojans. As a bonus, they get someone to flip from a Big Ten competitor. There’s a lot to like here.

