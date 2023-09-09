Four-star defensive lineman Iose Epenesa snags USC offer

USC’s defense needs all the help it can get. Here’s a prospect who could fit the bill for the Men of Troy as they move into the Big Ten Conference and create their future. The Trojans have their eyes on 6-3, 228-pound Iose Epenesa, who is a consensus four-star recruit. He has been offered by the USC Trojans.

Iose’s older brother A.J. recently completed his third season as a defensive end for the Buffalo Bills after a standout collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. A.J. Epenesa was a five-star recruit himself.

As a sophomore, Epenesa had 31 tackles, including a team-high 14 for loss, with a team-high six sacks. He also recovered a fumble.

Before the start of this past season, Epenesa was named to the 2023 Preseason MaxPreps Junior All-America Football Team. He was a first-team selection.

Epenesa also played tight end and hauled in 11 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Epenesa has other offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.

Iose Epenesa 6'4" 250 DE Edwardsville HS, IL is a member of our 2025 All-American team. Like his brother AJ he is relentless, productive, aggressive, very athletic and tough. A dynamic performer with difference maker ability.@EEpenesa I rank him as a 4*+ very close to a 5*. pic.twitter.com/3QQ0vhEbSK — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) September 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire