Four-star defensive lineman includes Georgia in his top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs have made the cut for yet another defensive line recruiting target. Myron Charles, a four-star defensive lineman in the class of 2025, included the Bulldogs in his finalists along with Florida State, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, and Texas.

Charles is listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds. He plays for Port Charlotte High School in Florida, who made the regional semifinals of the playoffs this past season. Charles has compiled 16.5 tackles-for-loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass breakups over the past two seasons along the interior of the defensive line.

Charles is currently seen as a heavy favorite to go to Florida State, though no commitment date has been announced yet. He first received his offer from UGA and Tray Scott in January, and has yet to visit Athens.

Georgia currently has two commits along the defensive line for the class of 2025, those being four-star Darren Ikinnagbon out of New Jersey and three-star Stephon Shivers out of Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire