Four-star defensive lineman includes Wisconsin in top eight programs

The Wisconsin Badgers football team was included in the top eight programs for four-star class of 2025 defensive lineman Juju Marks on Sunday.

Marks is a junior at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Kansas and he has slowly been narrowing down his potential college destinations.

He is 247Sports’ No. 370 player in the class of 2025, No. 31 offensive tackle and No. 6 recruit from his home state of Kansas.

In total, the 6-foot-7, 270-pound athlete has received 35 Division 1 offers, so Wisconsin being in his top eight certainly is notable. The Badgers are competing with Oregon and USC within the Big Ten, plus Alabama, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Kansas and Missouri.

Marks still has plenty of time to make a decision on where he’ll attend college in 2025, but if Luke Fickell and his staff can reel him in, he’d be a huge addition to their recruiting class.

I will be focusing on these 8 schools moving forward in my recruitment. pic.twitter.com/HItvnidnMh — Julian (Juju) Marks (@juju45738) April 21, 2024

