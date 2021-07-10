Four-star defensive lineman Hero Kanu puts Texas among top schools

Texas is still in the mix for one of the top defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive tackle Hero Kanu announced the top nine schools left in his recruitment on Friday. The 6-foot-5, 293-pound California native is rated the No. 13 player at his position and the No. 82 overall prospect for the 2022 cycle according to 247Sports.

Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma, Georgia and Washington made the cut alongside Texas.

Kanu is originally from Germany and grew up playing soccer. He’s only been playing football for two years and participated in his first high school game in the United States in March for Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA).

Over the month of June, Kanu took unofficial visits to LSU and Texas A&M. With proper coaching and development, he could easily become a starter at a Power Five program thanks to his natural athleticism.