Four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett includes USC among top seven schools

Four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett is from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia. He released his top seven schools and included USC. The Trojans joined Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Tennessee in the Peach State native’s top group.

The Georgia native ranks as the No. 118 prospect in the 2025 class, the 13th-best player at his position in his class, and the 17th-best player in the state of Georgia according to the 247sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman totaled 86 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and five sacks in his junior season in 2023.

Garrett has taken two visits with both Alabama and Clemson but hasn’t yet visited Georgia Tech, Ole Miss or USC. He plans on making those visits this summer.

USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson would love to be able to work with Garrett. Henderson’s energy on the recruiting trail and his credentials as a man who coached Aaron Donald in the NFL will hopefully bear fruit for USC in the attempt to develop this position group. USC’s biggest needs are on the lines, both offensive and defensive. Scoring this recruitment would give the Trojans a noticeable boost.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire