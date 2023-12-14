Four-star defensive lineman Carlon Jones gets in home visit from Trojan staff

USC made its move. Now a recruit has a choice to make. The Trojans’ in-home visit with Carlon Jones has happened. Now the ball is in Jones’ court after he met with USC and its coaching staff. Jones will make his official visit this weekend.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Jones is considered the 410th-best prospect and the 45th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect has racked up 95 tackles (30 for loss) with 17.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery for Bay City High School (Bay City, Texas) this season. In his junior year, he recorded 102 tackles (29 for loss) with 13 sacks and a pass breakup.

Ohio State is still in the driver’s seat for Jones, who has received two 247Sports crystal ball projections to end up in Columbus.

The Texas native had been committed to Nebraska since the summer, choosing the Huskers over Georgia Tech, TCU, Oklahoma State and California, all schools that got official visits from Jones. He backed off his commitment following an offer from Ohio State and a visit to campus.

Jones will not be an early enrollee and will arrive on the campus of his choosing during the summer, so there’s not a huge rush for him to make a decision within the next nine days. However, he says it’s still a distinct possibility he will pick his team within the next week and sign on Dec. 20.

