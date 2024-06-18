Four-star defensive lineman Andrew Maddox commits to Ole Miss

OXFORD — Oak Grove defensive lineman Andrew Maddox has committed to Ole Miss, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Maddox, the brother of Rebels freshman quarterback A.J. Maddox, is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2025 class. He is the fifth commit in the Rebels’ 2025 class ranked at least a four-star prospect by 247Sports and the third from Mississippi, joining Quitman running back Akylin Dear and Lake Cormorant linebacker Jarcoby Hopson. Ole Miss now has the No. 21 recruiting class in 247Sports' rankings.

Maddox held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas, among others. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder made 99 tackles last season for Oak Grove, including 12 tackles for loss, and notched two sacks.

Maddox is the first defensive line commit in the Rebels’ 2025 class and the sixth in the last two recruiting cycles, as Ole Miss signed Kam Franklin, Jeffery Rush, William Echoles, Cam Clark and Kamron Beavers in its 2024 class.