Four-star defensive line target Darron Reed sets official visit to Auburn

A priority defensive lineman has scheduled his fifth and final official visit and it will be to Auburn.

Darron Reed announced on Friday that he will be officially visiting the Plains from June 21-23. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Reed announced his top six schools on May 18, with Auburn making the cut.

The Tigers landing an official visit from him is another positive sign that they can land Reed. They have some ground to make up for him and that visit will be their best chance before his commitment on July 4. There are two Crystal Ball predictions for Reed, one for FSU and one for Ohio State.

The Columbus, Georgia product is ranked as the No. 327 overall player and No. 48 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 30 player from Georgia.

