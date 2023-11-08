Four-star defensive end Lugard Edokpayi unveils his top five

Lugard Edokpayi has announced his top five as the four-star defensive lineman from Maryland is looking to wind down his recruitment.

A 6-foot-6, 215-pound prospect from Bishop McNamara (District Heights, Maryland), he is an outstanding athlete. Edokpayi is a two-way player who plays the rare dual roles of wide receiver and defensive end. He also plays basketball as a forward.

According to ESPN, he is a four-star recruit as a defensive end. On3 ranks him as No. 28 player in the nation.

This week, he announced a top five of Florida State, Maryland, Minnesota, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

BREAKING: 2024 4-Star EDGE Rusher Lugard Edokpayi (@_Lugard3do) is down to 5 Schools! The 6-6.5, 225 lb EDGE from Bowie, Maryland is ranked as a Top-30 Prospect at his position (#9 MD) per On3 Where should he go? 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZUDmeHopWY — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) November 7, 2023



On Saturday, he took a visit to Rutgers for their game against No. 1 Ohio State.

As a prospect, Edokpayi is wildly athletic. A former basketball player, he has very strong footwork. His length and explosiveness make him intriguing as a prospect and he has big upside potential at the Power Five level.

