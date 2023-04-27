Four-Star Defensive End Jospeh Jonah-Ajonye continues to trend to Oklahoma

Since last week, the Oklahoma Sooners have become a big-time player in the recruitment of four-star defensive tackle Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Several predictions have favored the Oklahoma Sooners. Add Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris to the list of people who believe Jonah-Ajonye will end up a Sooner.

Harris issued a FutureCast yesterday, keeping the Sooners at the forefront of Jonah-Ajoney’s recruitment.

The Sooners are contending with Texas A&M, Texas, and Texas Tech for Ajonye’s services. He’s exactly what Brent Venables wants on the Sooner defensive line because of his size and athleticism.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye made the trip to Norman in early March and then again for the Oklahoma Sooners spring game.

He’s 6-foot-5 and weighs 260 lbs., and will only get bigger once he sets foot on campus and participates in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

He’s coming out of Oak Ridge high school in Conroe, Texas, and was recruited by Oklahoma co-defensive coordinator Todd Bates.

He’s got a ton of potential coming out of high school and is exactly the type of big body that would dominate an opposing offensive line in a Brent Venables style of defense.

More Football!

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire