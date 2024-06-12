Four-star defensive end Jayden Loftin commits to Tennessee

Tennessee is adding future help on the edge, as four-star defensive end Jayden Loftin has committed to the Volunteers.

Loftin was in Knoxville this past weekend for an official visit. He also took an unofficial visit to Tennessee in April.

Following the strong visit, Loftin gave his verbal pledge to Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, defensive coordinator Tim Banks, defensive line coach Rodney Garner and the rest of the Vols' staff.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Loftin currently attends Somerville High School in New Jersey. He ranks as the No. 10 player in the Garden State and the No. 26 weak-side defense end in the 2025 class.

Loftin also took an official visit to Wisconsin during the weekend of May 31. Prior to his commitment to the Tennessee, he had official visits scheduled for Syracuse (June 14) and Penn State (June 21). Nebraska recently offered Loftin as well and he took an unofficial visit there in May.

In addition to the programs mentioned above, Loftin had scholarship offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Liberty, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina and several others.

Loftin excels as a pass-rusher, but also causes havoc in the run game with his quick first step and ability to get into the opposing backfield.

He recorded 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, one interception and 33 total tackles as a junior in 2023, according to highschoolsports.nj.com. Loftin also helped lead the Pioneers to a playoff appearance last fall.

Tennessee now has 11 prospects currently committed in its 2025 recruiting class and ranks in the top-25 in the national team rankings. Loftin is the second defensive end to join the group, along with four-star prospect Ethan Utley.