Four-star defensive end Deshon Dodson is set for a Rutgers football official visit

One of the top recruiting targets for Rutgers football is locked in for an official visit in June.

Four-star defensive end Deshon Dodson will be on-campus the weekend of June 9 as the Scarlet Knights look to lock-up one of the area’s top players. Dodson is the No. 14 player in Pennsylvania in the 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals.

He is also ranked as the No. 28 defensive end in the nation. He holds offers from Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Texas A&M and West Virginia among others.

At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Dodson has been a handful for Neumann-Goretti’s opponents in the Philadelphia Catholic League.

Dodson announced his official visit to Rutgers this week via his social media. He tagged Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, defensive line coach Marquise Watson and running backs coach Damiere Shaw in the tweet announcing his visit.

Shaw is the primary recruiter for Rutgers in the Philadelphia region.

Dodson doesn’t have any other official visit announcements on his Twitter account at the present time.

