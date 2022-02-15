Four Star Defensive End Chooses Arkansas

Arkansas football’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class grew by one on Tuesday.

Quincy Rhodes Jr, a four-star defensive end from Jacksonville, Ark., announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he has committed to Arkansas.

Rhodes is a versatile player, playing both Tight End and Defensive End for Jacksonville High School before making the recent move to North Little Rock. According to 247sports and On3 sports, Rhodes is listed as a defensive end/edge rusher and Arkansas is recruiting him to play on the defensive side of the football.

Rhodes is rated as a four-star defensive end by Rivals from Jacksonville, Ark. According to Danny West of HawgSports.com, Rhodes was offered by Sam Pittman during a prospect day in January. Rhodes commits to Arkansas over Memphis, Arkansas State, and Jackson State.