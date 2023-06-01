Four-star defensive end Adam Shovlin could get USC offer for 2025

Adam Shovlin is a four-star defensive end from St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.). His offers include Purdue, Wisconsin, Penn State, USC, Boston College, Connecticut, Duke, UMass, and Virginia Tech, just to name a few.

Shovlin earned Connecticut All-State honors at tight end last fall. He finished with 17 receptions for 167 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Shovlin added 38 tackles (nine for a loss), five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Shovlin is rated as the No. 234th best player and the No. 22 DE in the nation by the On3 Consensus. He is also listed as the No. 1 player in Connecticut for the 2025 class.

According to his Twitter and HUDL profiles, the 240-pound sophomore has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and can run the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds.

You can check out his highlights here.

USC is moving into the Big Ten, which makes New Jersey and Maryland as new conference recruiting areas for the Trojans. Going into New England? Why not? Expanding one’s recruiting reach can never hurt.

