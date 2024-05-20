Four-star defensive back prospect Blake Woodby set to visit Auburn

Highly touted 4-star defensive back Blake Woodby is reportedly set to take an official visit to Auburn at the end of May. The Baltimore, Maryland native, who recently re-opened his commitment after verbally committing to Ohio State, will be in the Plains from May 31-June 2.

The 5-foot-10 All-American is a consensus top 100 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, while ESPN, On3, and 247 all have the four-star ranked as a top 3 prospect in Maryland. Outside of Auburn, Woodby has shown major interest in SEC rival Georgia, Music City Bowl nemesis Maryland, and Oregon.

Woodby described his recent visit to Athens as “great” and will take official visits to Maryland and Oregon along with Auburn in the coming weeks. We’ll see if the 2025 recruit is ready to announce his commitment after his visits this summer.

