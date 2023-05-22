Four-star defensive back Kaj Sanders has four official visits set, eyeing one for Rutgers football

Class of 2024 recruit Kaj Sanders is one of the top recruits in New Jersey, and the talented defensive back has four official visits lined up with two more looking likely.

A safety from Bergen Catholic, Sanders is a three-star recruit according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports and a four-star per On3.

He has four official visits in place and has two more that he is trying to lock in. The four official visits for Sanders are:

He is looking to take one other official visit midweek in June and then the final one at some point in July. The two programs that Sanders thinks will land those official visits – “Most likely it’s going to be Rutgers and Michigan State” Sanders said on Sunday afternoon.

Rutgers, the in-state program, is currently doing well in his recruitment he said.

“Just because it’s my hometown, the coaching staff has developed a good relationship with me,” Sanders told Rutgers Wire following his participation in Sunday’s Rivals New Jersey camp. “I love the staff, they’re showing love always. If I went there, I’d love to because my parents would be able to go to most games if not all the games, and that would mean something.”

Rutgers has been recruiting Sanders the longest, dating back to when head coach Greg Schiano arrived at the program four years ago. That makes for a deep relationship between the blue-chip recruit and the Big Ten program.

“My relationship with the staff is really good,” Sanders said. “It’s always coach Drew (safeties coach Drew Lascari), coach Schiano calling and asking how I’m doing, how my family is, how school is. Talking with me not just about football but life.”

Rutgers and North Carolina are recruiting him the hardest, according to Sanders.

A hot topic (and an important one) for recruits boils down to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and how they are able to capitalize financially on their athletic career. NIL is a gamechanger for student-athletes and a game breaker for many programs trying to compete with bigtime programs.

For Sanders, NIL does matter, but he balances it with the other components of his recruitment.

“I’d say, academics and athletics come first,” Sanders said. “NIL is pretty big but for me, it’s not as big. If I make it to the next level, I’d make more than I would with NIL – so for me, NIL is something to consider and talk about it but other things come first in my recruitment.”

Sanders said that when the time comes to make a decision after all of his visits, he will sit down with his father as well as his advisor, Latish Kinsler.

He plans on committing on July 30.

A former standout defensive back at Cincinnati, Kinsler played in the NFL as well as arena football. If his name sounds familiar, his son, Jordan Kinsler, is a running back at Rutgers.

In April’s ‘Scarlet-White Game,’ Kinsler led the White team with five carries for 18 yards. His 3.6 yards per carry was the highest of any running back in the game.

