Four-star defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau recommits to Texas, flips from TCU

A decommitment doesn’t always mean that a player has no more interest in attending said school. Four-star defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau showed just that with his recommitment to the Texas Longhorns on Thanksgiving day.

Guilbeau originally offered a verbal commitment to the Longhorns in February 2020. Then, in July 2021, he decommitted and flipped to TCU. After the Horned Frogs and longtime head coach Gary Patterson “mutually agreed to part ways” on Oct. 31, Guilbeau ventured out in his recruitment once again and settled in the place it all began: Texas.

On Thursday, the 6-foot, 175-pound athlete tweeted a graphic giving the “horns up” and saying he has, once again, committed to the Longhorns football program. He is seemingly there to stay.

Gilbeau, a star at Memorial High School (Port Arthur, Texas), is ranked as the No. 20 cornerback in the class of 2022 by the 247Sports Composite. According to the recruiting site, he had offers from 25 schools, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Michigan.

He chose Texas, becoming the 22nd commit to the school (after initially being one of the first verbals). The program does not yet have any five-stars in the class, but with 15 four-star players, it is ranked the best in the Big 12 and No. 7 overall in the nation.

The defensive side of the ball is particularly strong in this class, with five of Texas’ seven top-ranked commits on that side of the ball.

List