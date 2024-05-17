Four-star defensive back Dijion Lee cuts list of schools to four, USC misses the cut

Four-star Mission Viejo (California) defensive back Dijion Lee has cut his list of schools down to a list of four that includes Alabama, Georgia, Washington and Texas A&M. USC did not make the cut.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound corner is rated as a four-star prospect by each of the major recruiting outlets, including 247Sports and On3. On3 and ESPN each rank him as the top-rated recruit in California, but 247Sports rates him No. 5 in the state. The 247Sports composite rankings have Lee as a top-25 player overall.

“I’m going to try and commit probably around mid-summer after my visits,” Lee said. “I have good relationships with all those coaches so the visits will be big for me to see how I like it there.”

While USC needs defensive tackles and — more broadly — linemen of any kind more than any other position group, getting reinforcements in the secondary still matters. USC just isn’t getting the level of traction in recruiting that it is hoping for. A good 2024 season with solid results on the field should change that.

