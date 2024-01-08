Four-star defensive back Dijion Lee cuts his list of schools to a top eight

Four-star Mission Viejo (Califprnia) defensive back Dijion Lee has cut his list of schools down to eight, with USC making the final list.

The eight schools which made the cut for Lee: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, USC and Washington.

Lee is rated as a four-star prospect by each of the major recruiting outlets, including 247Sports and On3. On3 and ESPN each rank him as the top-rated recruit in California, but 247Sports rates him No. 5 in the state. The 247Sports composite rankings have Lee as a top-25 player overall.

Lee had this to say about USC via 247Sports:

“USC is the home town school so they’re always going to be an option for me. I just starting talking to their new DB coach, Doug Belk and he seems like a good guy and we’re starting to build a relationship. I talk with Taylor Mays too and I think USC is more attractive for sure now that they have a new defensive staff in place.”

USC is the likely frontrunner for Lee’s commitment. While there are no crystal ball predictions for Lee posted on 247Sports at this time, the On3 recruiting prediction machine calculates USC to have a 93.9% chance of securing Lee’s commitment.

NEWS: Elite 2025 CB DIjon Lee Jr. is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 190 CB from Carson, CA is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the ‘25 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/qj2deOglZf pic.twitter.com/NEILzhyNMX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire