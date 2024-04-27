Four-star defensive back Alex Graham commits to Colorado

The IMG Academy to Colorado pipeline is open, as the Buffs earned another commitment from the prestigious sports boarding school on Friday.

Rated as a four-star prospect (247Sports composite), defensive back Alex Graham has joined Colorado football’s 2025 recruiting class. The Detroit native checks in at 6-foot-1, 186 pounds.

Current Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton also played high school football at IMG Academy.

Spending time at both cornerback and wide receiver at IMG, Graham is willing to come up and play the run and isn’t afraid to throw his weight around when meeting ball carriers. For those reasons, I wouldn’t be surprised if he converts to safety at the college level.

Graham’s commitment follows a string of Colorado pledges from the transfer portal, including running back Rashad Amos and offensive lineman Wyatt Hummel. It also shows that Coach Prime and his staff are keeping an eye on the program’s future.

Graham is currently Colorado’s only class of 2025 commit.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Alex Graham has Committed to Colorado, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 190 CB from Detroit, MI chose the Buffaloes over Michigan, Georgia, & Alabama “Buff Nation, I’m coming!!”https://t.co/ryYGYHMR0Z pic.twitter.com/JlmSlFucmG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 26, 2024

We’ll likely see additional commitments soon as several talented recruits are visiting Boulder this weekend for Colorado’s spring game.

