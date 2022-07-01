Four-star defender A’Mauri Washington lists Oklahoma Sooners in his top 4
July will be a huge month for prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. An overwhelming amount of players are beginning to slowly whittle down their recruitments and focus on a handful of schools. In some cases, even pull the trigger and commit.
Oklahoma recently landed four-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho and not even a full day later find themselves in the top four for another four-star defensive player.
Defensive line prospect A’Mauri Washington dropped a video to highlight the schools he looks to be focusing on the most intently going forward.
Along with the Sooners, Oregon, Florida, and LSU made the top four for Washington.
Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is the primary recruiter for Washington and has the Sooners very much in contention. An old name Sooners’ fans may remember opposes them here as former OU outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Jamar Cain is also recruiting Washington for the LSU Tigers. Cain is a wizard recruiting the west coast so going to recruit a kid from Arizona isn’t unfamiliar territory.
Washington visited Oklahoma for the Champ U BBQ and took an official to LSU and Michigan State back-to-back weekends.
Washington stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs just under 300 pounds. He figures to be a big interior defended by the time he gets into a collegiate strength and conditioning program. He has a quality first step loaded with quickness and power. His tape shows a decent understanding of leverage and uses his hands and length to dictate where he wants to take offensive linemen. Chris Singletary, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports sees Washington being able to play in a three or four-man front in college.
A’Mauri Washington’s Recruiting Profile
