Four-star decommits from Georgia after four days

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost a commitment from four-star athlete Derrek Cooper. Cooper was committed to Georgia football for under a week. The talented four-star announced his commitment to Georgia over Alabama, Florida State, and Miami just a few days ago.

Cooper, who is a member of the class of 2026, is projected to play running back in college. Cooper is listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds and plays high school football at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida.

The four-star is ranked as the No. 52 recruit in the country and the third-ranked athlete in the nation, per 247Sports. Cooper is the No. 6 recruit in Florida.

The Chaminade-Madonna star played safety, where he recorded 49 tackles an four interceptions last season. He also played running back. Now, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is Georgia’s only commitment in the class of 2026. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football are on a roll in recruiting in recent days despite Cooper’s decommitment.

