Four-star DB Wardell Mack commits to Texas

Texas got big news in regard to its future secondary on Saturday. Four-star defensive back Wardell Mack de-committed from the Florida Gators in favor of the Longhorns.

Mack continues a trend of high profile recruits joining defensive backs coaches Terry Joseph and Blake Gideon to play in the Texas defensive backfield.

The Marrero (LA) native isn’t the first big name Louisiana player to choose the Texas Longhorns. He joins Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning and defensive back Derek Williams Jr. among players from the Pelican State to commit to the team.

From the coaching staff’s perspective, Mack stands as one of the program’s top targets in the 2024 recruiting class. He stands as one of the biggest wins of the cycle for the upward trending program. The team’s 9-1 season might have played a role in swaying Mack from Florida.

The four-star defensive back is the No. 13 cornerback and No. 105 ranked player in the 2024 On3 industry rankings.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Wardell Mack tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Florida to Texas! The 6’1 180 CB from Marrero, LA had been Committed to the Gators since August Is ranked as a Top 5 CB in the ‘24 Class “1000% committed” #HookEmhttps://t.co/XHc6cbhAyb pic.twitter.com/DRryWUitRP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire