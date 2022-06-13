Four-star DB Kaleb Cost dishes on UNC commitment

The UNC football program received a commitment from four-star defensive back Kaleb Cost on Saturday night, adding to its 2023 class.

Cost, a dual-sport athlete who also plays baseball, was offered by UNC in February and the relationship never looked back after that.

Not only was relationships with the staff key in his decision, playing for Mack Brown was at the top of his list.

He broke down his decision with Rivals.com.

“He’s all about family,” Cost said of Mack Brown. “Obviously, he’s been in this game so long. He knows what he’s doing. He doesn’t even really coach, but he puts coaches in the position to coach his players at the highest level. He knows what he’s doing. He might be on the older side, but he has a good mindset of what needs to be done to win games.”

Cost visited North Carolina last week for an official visit and after that he knew the Tar Heels were the team and program for him.

He wasted no time in making a decision and shut down his recruitment by cancelling visits to Pittsburgh and UCF.

“North Carolina, they set the standard. They’ve been loving me since the first day they recruited me,” Cost said. “Everybody, the whole coaching staff hit me up the first day. I felt the love. That’s really what I was looking for in the recruiting process, where the love was at. They said I have the opportunity of playing day one with a lot of DBs leaving and everything this year, going to the draft, doing their own thing. That’s a big thing.”

The Fayetteville, Georgia native is ranked as the No. 29 player in the state and the No. 45 defensive back in the Rivals 2023 class.

North Carolina now has five commitments in its 2023 recruiting class as an important June recruiting month is just getting underway.

Cost will also play baseball at North Carolina.

