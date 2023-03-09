Four-star DB Jordon Johnson-Rubell raves about Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes are working hard on the recruiting front and looking to make a massive statement in the Pac-12 Conference.

One player who is set to take a visit this spring is four-star class of 2024 defensive back Jordon Johnson-Rubell. He is also going to visit TCU, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan and Alabama and will finish it off with a visit to Colorado for the Buffs’ Spring Game on April 22, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

Johnson-Rubell is the No. 7 safety in the class, and he spoke highly of the impression that Deion Sanders and defensive backs coach Kevin Mathis (h/t 247Sports, subscription required):

“Coach Prime and Mathis coached when I played with the youth teams in Texas Truth and I love how they’ve changed Jackson State around and I feel like they’re gonna do the same with Colorado.”

The Buffs have been active on the defensive front as well with recruiting, and five-star EDGE Dylan Stewart also has a visit slated to Boulder in what would be another huge addition to the program.

The impression that Coach Prime leaves on these players is unquestionable, and that’s a primary reason why athletic director Rick George was so adamant to bring him to town.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire