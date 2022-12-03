Four-star DB Javien Toviano breaks down his top five schools

One of the nation’s best defensive back prospects has narrowed his recruitment down to five schools.

Four-star corner Javien Toviano will decide between Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas and Texas A&M on Dec. 15.

The 247Sports composite rankings list Toviano as the No. 6 cornerback in the country for the 2023 cycle and the No. 9 overall recruit in the state of Texas.

College coaches love Toviano’s physical attributes. The Arlington Martin product stands 6-foot-0, 185 pounds with the athleticism to play anywhere in the secondary at the next level.

Toviano is a well-coached prospect who could easily see early playing time at whatever his school of choice may be.

LSU seems to be the current favorite to land the talented defensive back. The Tigers hold the majority of the 247Sports crystal ball selections for Toviano with Texas running behind.

Toviano sat down with On3 Sports and broke down what stands out about each of his five finals.

Georgia

“Georgia has a special place in my heart. From the day I stepped on campus I felt the vibe in the culture of winning that Coach Smart portrays to the college football world. It’s a different vibe that you get … it’s not like everywhere else. They do everything at a high standard and do it for a reason. The new hire with Coach Fran Brown [Corners coach] as well as having Coach Muschamp on staff and Coach smart … I think that just makes it easier to know that you’re gonna be developed at the highest level possible. When you see Georgia having 10+ defensive guys drafted in the NFL draft in 2022 it just speaks high values for them and I know that they are going to be a contender year in and year out.”

LSU

“I absolutely love LSU. The vibe that I got when I visited there, the coaches and the relationships that I’ve made so far makes me feel great about the university. I know that my opportunities there are endless there.To be able to come in and have an instant impact on the program , to hoist a national championship for the first time in four years as well as being a long list of highly respected guys that played the position and to have success at it would be honorable. It’s a place I can very well see myself at!”

Michigan

“Michigan has kind of been a dark horse in my recruitment as of late. They are such a blue-collar program. I don’t think I could’ve left them off the list. The work they have done with corners is not unnoticed. Coach Bellamy, Coach Harbaugh, Coach Clink … I know guys like those are guys that focus on bettering the man over the player. I think that’s what sticks out about them most.”

Texas

“UT was my first big offer! It’s also the place that I have the most relationships with regardless of staff changes. I have guys that played with from high school on the roster and they say they love it and being a part of changing the (Texas) brand is huge going in to play at the next level.”

Texas A&M

“A&M is definitely the place that feels the most ‘home’. The culture, The vibe that you get when you go to college station .. is second to none. The coaches [Coach Fisher and Coach Rushing ] are great people to be around. You can tell that they are guys that are gonna push you daily . It also helps to see the recently signed guys in 2022 and it doesn’t seem like they are backing off from adding on with 23’. I think that they have been doing a great job recruiting.”

