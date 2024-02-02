Four-star DB Dorian Barney visiting Georgia football

Four-star cornerback recruit Dorian Barney is scheduled to visit the Georgia football program on Feb. 3. Barney plays high school football for Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

The four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 49 recruit in the country. Dorian Barney is the No. 6 cornerback in the class of 2026 and the No. 8 recruit in Georgia, per 247Sports.

The elite cornerback has recently visited the Miami Hurricanes and has a visit scheduled with USC on March 2-3. Barney has recent scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, and Kentucky. Barney also plays basketball for Peachtree Ridge.

On tape, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback does a good job of reading the opposing quarterback and is a physical tackler. Barney announced his plans to visit Georgia football via social media:

Georgia is always looking for elite defensive back recruit. The Bulldogs signed the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2024 in Ellis Robinson IV.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire