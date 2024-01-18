Four-star DB decommits from Michigan following Georgia visit

Georgia football made a good impression on 2025 five-star cornerback Chris Ewald Jr. over the weekend. So good, in fact, that he decommitted from Michigan shortly after his visit.

Ewald (6-foot, 160 pounds) plays for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla. He’s rated as the No. 11 cornerback, the No. 11 player in the state and the No. 87 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports.

Ewald had been committed to the Wolverines since Dec. 2022 before reopening his recruitment on Monday.

Georgia’s recent hiring of former USC assistant Donte Williams has seemingly made a difference, according to what Ewald told 247Sports’ Benjamin Wolk.

“Before Coach Donte was there, I actually never talked to them. With him being there, it makes things a lot more interesting for me,” Ewald said. “Coach Donte was recruiting me heavily at USC, but you know, it was far. He moved a little closer, so now I can actually be interested in what he’s saying and see him more.”

Coaching changes seem to be coming soon in Ann Arbor as head coach Jim Harbaugh is in serious talks with the Los Angeles Chargers to become their next head coach following a national championship season at Michigan.

Georgia’s staff has faced little turnover this offseason, giving head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs more ammunition to work with.

