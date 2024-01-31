Four-star DB Chris Ewald schedules Auburn visit

One of the most talented defensive backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle is planning to visit the Plains soon.

Chris Ewald, a four-star cornerback from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida, is set to visit Auburn this weekend according to a report by Adam Gorney of Rivals. He has garnered plenty of Power Five attention, with Georgia, Florida State, Miami, and Michigan showing the most interest early on.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports says that Ewald can cover well by saying that he is “versed in both press-man and off-man coverage. Has seen a high volume of targets come his way over the years and while it can be a bit of an adventure once the ball is in the air, he’s usually where he needs to be.”

Ewald is another product from Chaminade-Madonna that Auburn has begun to invest in. His teammate, Denairius Gray, is committed to Auburn’s 2026 class. Hugh Freeze and staff are also interested in Chaminade-Madonna running back, Arwin Jackson, who has also recently received an Auburn offer.

Ewald is a four-star corner from Hollywood, Florida. He is the No. 22 cornerback for the 2025 cycle and is the No. 20 overall player from Florida.

