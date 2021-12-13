Four-Star DB Austin Ausberry commits to Auburn

The Tigers just picked up their highest-rated recruit in the 2022 class.

Austin Ausberry, a defensive back out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has just announced on CBS Sports HQ that he will be signing with Auburn. Ausberry is ranked No. 177 overall and is the No. 22 cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class. He is the No. 13 player in the state of Louisiana.

Ausberry chose Auburn over the likes of Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, and Florida. Ausberry is the highest-rated recruit in Auburn’s 2022 class, grading out at 0.9288 according to 247Sports.

This is a huge pick-up for two reasons. First, Auburn just came into LSU’s backyard and snagged the 13th best player in the state. Second, Auburn is in need of depth at defensive back, and Ausberry’s athleticism (also took snaps at safety and wide receiver) helps tremendously.

Auburn also needed some momentum to shift in their favor after the departure of Bo Nix and Tank Bigsby, both of whom entered the transfer portal last night.

