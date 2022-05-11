Four-star Daniel Holmes gets an offer from Rutgers football

Daniel Holmes, one of the top sophomores in the nation ,received an offer from Rutgers football on Tuesday night.

A four-star defensive end from Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), Holmes is a class of 2024 prospect. He is ranked the No. 188 player in the nation according to Rivals and the No. 14 defensive end in the class of 2024.

Rutgers becomes the sixth offer from a Power Five program for Holmes. He currently holds offers from Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, Miami and Vanderbilt.

He is a 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end. He also plays basketball.

Perennially one of the top programs in the region, Gonzaga football struggled last year with a 5-6 record.

Related

Gus Yalden names final four programs, Rutgers among three Big Ten teams to make the cut

Holmes tweeted about his offer from Rutgers football on Tuesday:

More than blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University!! #chop 🪓 @RFootball pic.twitter.com/PIDtX9jr5i — Daniel (DD) Holmes (@danielholmes00) May 11, 2022

The Washington D.C. and Maryland area (affectionately known as the DMV for D.C., Maryland and Virginia) has traditionally been a strong recruiting area for Rutgers football. That area along with parts of Pennsylvania, New York as well as Connecticut, Delaware and of course New Jersey have made up the traditional map for the ‘State of Rutgers.’

Related

Rutgers football latest to offer George Burhenn

The three current commits in the class of 2023 come from this recruiting turf (two players from New Jersey, one from southeastern Pennsylvania).